Wycombe v Peterborough United: Posh unchanged for Chairboys test, CMS on bench, Akinfenwa absent

Peterborough United have named an unchanged starting line-up for the League One contest at Wycombe today (November 3).

The team that started the 2-1 win at Burton starts at Adams Park. There is a change on the substitutes’ bench though as

Sebastian Bassong replaces Darren Lyon.

Wycombe have suffered a pre-match blow with star striker Adebayo Akinfenwa absent because of injury. Former Posh star Craig Mackail-Smith is on the substitutes’ bench.

Posh have won seven and lost one of their eight away fixtures this season, while Wycombe have won their last three home games.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton, Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Siriki Dembele, Joe Ward, Matt Godden, Ivan Toney. Substitutes: Marcus Maddison, Mark Tyler, Sebastien Bassong, Mark O’Hara, Jamie Walker, Jason Cummings, George Cooper.

Wycombe: Ryan Allsop, Joe Jacobson, Dominic Gape, Adam El-Abd, Paris Cowan-Hall, Bryn Morris, Fred Onyedinma, Darius Charles, Randall Williams, Alex Samuel, Jason McCarthy.

Subs: Yves Ma-Kalambay, Sido Jombati, Marcus Bean, Craig Mackail-Smith, Scott Kashket, Curtis Thompson, Nick Freeman.

Referee: Ben Toner,

Alan Swann is at Adams Park for the Peterborough Telegrepah so please check back for a match report and match reaction.

Also follow @PTAlanSwann on Twitter for live match updates.