Wycombe v Peterborough United: Posh legend threatens his old club’s brilliant away record

Peterborough United’s unbeaten away record in League One comes under threat at Wycombe today (November 3, 3pm kick off).

Posh have won seven and lost one of their eight away fixtures this season, while Wycombe have won their last three home games.

Posh will come face-to-face with club legend Craig Mackail-Smith who now plays for Wycombe.

