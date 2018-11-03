WYCOMBE 1, PETERBOROUGH UNITED 0: Deflection ends Posh’s unbeaten away record

Peterborough United dropped out of the League One automatic promotion places after losing their unbeaten away record in disappointing fashion at Wycombe today (November 3).

A deflected free-kick strike from home midfielder Bryn Morris midway through the second-half settled the destination of the points.

Posh could hardly complain about the 1-0 result though. They were lethargic throughout, second to most loose balls and couldn’t generate enough pressure or possession to properly test the home side.

As expected Posh named the starting line-up following last weekend’s fine success at Burton, but manager Steve Evans’ best-laid plans might have unravelled at the unexpected absence of Wycombe top scorer Adebayo Akinfenwa.

Most of Wycombe’s attacking play tends to pass through the considerable frame of Akinenfenwa. Former Posh star Craig Mackail-Smith was left on the substitutes’ bench.

But the unavailability of a talisman didn’t seem to bother the home side who passed the ball better in the first-half against a Posh team who looked at their best on the break.

The better opportunities fell to Posh though once visiting ‘keeper Aaron Chapman used all of his 6ft 7ins to push away Joe Jacobsen’s 25 yard free kick.

A poor touch and then a wild shot from an impossible angle stopped Ivan Toney from profiting from a Matt Godden pass. Godden had earlier failed to pick out unmarked Joe Ward from a quick breakaway.

Posh came closest to scoring three minutes before the break when Ivan Toney collected a loose ball following a set-piece. His return coss didn’t look a threat, but it reached centre-back Rhys Bennett whose shot on the turn was well saved by Ryan Allsop.

The second half started in a smilar fashion with Wycombe bossing the ball, while creating very little. A Paris Cowan-Hall header over from a corner was all the hosts had to show from a flurry of set-pieces.

And then Posh sprang out and created a golden chance in the 57th minute. Toney’s through ball was precise, Godden was clean through and worked it on to his right foot, but Allsop beat away his shot.

And that miss proved decisive. Ten minutes later some hesitant defending enabled Onyedinma to race towards goal. He was brought down on the edge of the area by Ryan Tafazolli, but retribution was swift as Bryn Morris’ free kick defeated Chapman with the help of a generous deflection.

Almost immediately Chapman was forced to claw away a misdirected right wing cross.

Posh sent on Marcus Maddison and Jamie Walker to chase a point, but they couldn’t sustain possession or pressure. Maddison’s 25 yarder was comfortably beaten away by Allsop with 15 minutes to go.

An earlier substitute Jason Cummings also broke into the penalty area late on, but his shot from a tricky angle was weak and easily saved. Cummings curled a much better effort just wide after cutting inside on his left foot.

Chapman was on his toes late on to keep out a terrific effort from Onyedimna.

Posh won a free kick close to the Wycombe area in the final minute, but remarkably opted to cross rather that shoot and were caught offside.

It was that sort of afternoon on a venue that rarely yields any Posh joy.S

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Tyler Denton (sub Jamie Walker, 79 mins), Rhys Bennett, Ryan Tafazolli, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Siriki Dembele (sub Marcus Maddison, 74 mins), Joe Ward, Ivan Toney, Matt Godden (sub Jason Cummings, 63 mins).

Unused substitutes: Mark O’Hara, Mark Tyler, George Cooper, Sebastien Bassong.

Wycombe: Ryan Allsop, Jason McCarthy, Joe Jacobsen, Adam El Abd, Darius Charles, Bryn Morris, Dominic Gape, Paris Cowan-Hall (sub Curtis Thompson, 87 mins), Fred Onyedimna, Alex Samuel (sub Craig Mackail-Smith, 82 mins), Randell Williams.

Unused substitutes: Yves Ma-Kalambay, Sido Jombati, Marcus Bean, Scott Kashket, Nick Freeman.

Goals: Wycombe - Morris (67 mins).

Cautions: Posh - Tafazolli (foul), Toney (foul).

Wycombe - Gape (foul), El Abd (foul).

Referee: Ben Toner

Attendance: 5,225 (854 Posh).