Woodyard will be allowed to leave as Peterborough United target new midfield signing

Peterborough United boss Darren Ferguson has revealed midfielder Alex Woodyard has been told he is free to find another club.

Woodyard started Posh's opening two matches in Sky Bet League One, both of which ended in defeat.

But the 26-year-old was not involved in the 2-2 draw with Ipswich Town at the Weston Homes Stadium last Saturday.

And Ferguson said: "There are obviously a lot of players who have been told that I'm happy for them to find another club and get on with their career.

"I've looked at the start of the season and had a conversation with Alex and he's one who can find another club if he gets a move that is right for him.

"I just feel there hasn't been a big enough improvement from him.

"People may say 'why wasn't this done before the start of the season?' but the honest answer is that we've been trying since May to sign a central midfield player. We just haven't been able to get one in because of different things that have gone on and we're still trying.

"I would like to sign one in the next couple of weeks.

"It's the one area we haven't got in terms of the type of player we know we need, but everything else we've managed to get so you'd maybe take that a little bit.

"We've had conversations with the chairman daily and we're not going to panic about it.

"I started with Woodyard and Boyd in a different formation and it didn't really work, I have to say. Given the front four I had, I felt that was the right way to go.

"Now the balance of the team looks better, but we'll look to bring someone in.

"There are some that need to get out and get on with their careers - there are about eight or nine and that is far too many."

Posh did manage to recruit a new right-back last week, with Nathan Thompson signing a two-year deal.

But last weekend's game came too soon for the defender.

"He's only had 45 minutes in pre-season games and we need to get him up to speed," Ferguson said.

"We'll look at him after a week's training so we're probably looking at him around about the Sunderland game (on August 31)."