Win Peterborough United v Oxford tickets courtesy of Carabao Energy Drink

Carabao Energy Drink has teamed up with the Peterborough Telegraph to give 10 lucky Posh fans the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Peterborough United v Oxford United, two of the highest scoring teams in League One, at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, February 8.

To enter e-mail the answer to the following question to alan.swann@jpimedia.co.uk before 5pm on Tuesday, January 21.

Who is the current manager of Oxford United?

Deadline for entries is 5pm Tuesday, January 21.

Currently in the third year of its partnership with the EFL, which includes the title sponsorship of the Carabao Cup, South-East Asian energy drink Carabao is proud to support all 72 football league clubs for the 2019/20 season.

Carabao Energy Drinks are great-tasting, fruity low sugar and no sugar drinks that provide an energy boost for everyone, specifically adults of all ages, to get them through their day. Carabao has half the sugar of other leading energy drinks and comes in a range of flavours that taste just like soft drinks, such as Green Apple, Mandarin Orange, Original, Green Apple Sugar Free and Original Sugar Free.

Carabao is currently stocked in Asda, BP, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Spar, WHSmith, as well as a significant number of independent retailers.

Usual Peterborough Telegraph competition rules apply.