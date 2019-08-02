Will Peterborough United be promoted? The Peterborough Telegraph guide to the League One season
Where will Peterborough United finish in League One in the 2019-20 season?
Who will win the title? And who will be relegated?
1. Bury (24th)
Title odds: 500/1. Best signing: No-one. Comment: No players, no money, no chance.
2. Bolton (23rd)
Title odds: 150/1. Best signing: No-one. Comment: See Bury.
3. AFC Wimbledon (22nd)
Title odds: 40/1. Best signing: Luke O'Neill (Gillingham). No 'Great Escape' this season.
4. Southend (21st)
Title odds: 50/1. Best signing: Liam RIdgewell (Hull City). Comment: A Shrimpers shambles again.
View more