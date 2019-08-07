Will Matt Godden sale come back to haunt Peterborough United? The Posh fans have their say

Peterborough United striker Matt Godden’s sale to to Coventry City has caused concern among the club’s fans.

Most say the reported £750k fee is a good one for a 28 year-old who was likely to have have been used as a back-up forward.

Idris Kanu.

But some believe the Posh playing squad is now light in terms of strikers, although chairman Darragh MacAnthony did hint at making a signing before the transfer deadline of League One clubs of September 2.

Godden’s fee is the 11th highest Posh have received for a player.

We can’t seriously go into the season with Kanu as the back-up striker? £750k is a good price for Godden though.

@Deedz42

Fair play to Matty Godden for wanting regular footie. Leaves a massive hole in our squad which sadly I don’t think will be filled.

@mwl1967

He would hardly have played this season. Good deal for Posh.

@kevincook77

Understand our reasons for selling him, he’s gonna come back to haunt us though.

@RealJohnEvo

Good money for a bench player and he, quite rightly, wants first team football. This sale points to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

@davidrbull2010

3/4 of a mill for a third-choice striker is good business.

@MarkPlummer81

Decent deal to be fair. Although it depends on how the fee is made up, up front/ add-ons etc. Need to get the replacement spot on, as we are light on options for a central striker.

@OliverTurner1

Best striker at the club in my opinion, but £750k makes the bitter pill easier to swallow though.

@mark9697

A good deal for player and club methinks.

@AndrewS01534147

Posh only have two first choice strikers now so this could worry some, but twop younger players waiting for their chance and I wouldn’t be shocked if chairman already has a plan for another just in case.

@nonecksomesense