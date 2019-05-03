Why Peterborough United could pinch a play-off place on the final day of the League One season

Five reasons why Peterborough United could overtake Doncaster and claim the final League One play-off place...

Posh need to beat Burton Albion at the ABAX Stadium (May 4, 5.30pm) and hope Doncaster don’t beat Coventry at home to finish sixth.

Doncaster manager Grant McCann.

1) Momentum is with us. Posh have lost once in their last seven League One games. Doncaster haven’t won any of their last three and they lost their last home match to Accrington Stanley (who are they?).

2) Doncaster would have expected to wrap up sixth place on Tuesday, but instead Posh stayed alive by claiming a superb win at Pompey. Doncaster are suddenly under pressure again and they might not cope.

3) Burton are a very good side in good form, but they arrive at the ABAX Stadium with nothing to play for and they will be heavily outnumbered in the crowd. In contrast Coventry will be backed by at least 2,000 fans at the Keepmoat Stadium. They’ll expect a strong showing from their side.

4) Coventry have the seventh best away record in League One. They are the only side to have won at Sunderland this season, they also drew at Luton and Barnsley, as well as playing well and deservedly beating Posh at the ABAX. Burton have won just six of 22 away games and five were against struggling sides (Coventry was the exception).

5) The Posh boss is a multiple promotion-winner. The Doncaster boss isn’t.