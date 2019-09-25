Why I’m proud to be a Peterborough United fan

I’m proud to be a Peterborough United fan.

I’m particularly proud of how Posh fans rally round and support those associated with the club who fall on hard times. Tommy Robson will be the next to benefit from the generosity of many who will be spurred/cajoled/frightened into action by Peterborough Independent Supporters Association (PISA) chairman Adi Mowles and others .

Posh fan Adi Mowles.

Funding and erecting a statue of Chris Turner in a relatively short space of time was a stunning achievement by those involved as the was the Steve Cooper Memorial Day in honour of a player who made just two starting appearances for Posh and scored one goal. It was a special goal though.

Chris Plummer and Trevow Quow are others to have been helped by a very special set of fans.

If you want to help Tommy, who has been diagnosed with motor neurone disease, please visit this link: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tommyrobsonposhlegend.