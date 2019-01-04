White will bring calmness and composure to the Peterborough United defence

New Peterborough United signing Ben White will bring calmness and composure to a back four who have taken plenty of stick in recent weeks.

White signed on loan until the end of the season from Premier League Brighton last night (January 3). He could well start tomorrow’s FA Cup third round tie at Middlesbrough.

The 21 year-old has made just two first-team appearances for Brighton - both of them in the League Cup in 2016 - and he spent last season impressing many good judges on loan at League Two side Newport County.

White played for Brighton in the Checkatrade Trophy at Posh earlier this season when he impressed his new boss Steve Evans.

Evans, who beat off opposition from several other clubs to land White, said: “I first became aware of Ben when he joined Newport County on-loan last season. I watched him on a number of occasions and he was outstanding. I have also taken the opportunity to watch a number of games he has played for Brighton under 23s and he was one of two or three that stood head and shoulders above and ready to further their career. He’s good on the ball and he’s a strong defender.

“We are delighted to land him. The kid had numerous options to come into the level we are at and we are thrilled to bring him to the club. I am sure he will play a strong part moving forward.”

White added: “I spoke to a lot of managers who wanted me, but Peterborough seemed the most suitable club for me at this stage of my career.

“I loved playing for Newport. I loved the idea of playing competitive matches when the result really mattered. Nothing beats that winning feeling. You don’t always get that in under 23 football.

“I went back to Brighton in the summer as fourth choice centre-back, but I have learnt a lot from the likes of Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk.

“It’s time for me to kick on again and play some games at a good standard. I want to play against the best players and see how I get on.

“I like to think I’m calm, cool and comfortable on the ball, I’m not a shouter by any means. I like to think I lead by example.”

Posh have kept just six clean sheets this season.