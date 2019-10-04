Which Peterborough United striker is favourite with the bookies to finish top scorer in League One?

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson insists he doesn’t care who scores the goals as long as his team keep winning entertaining League One matches.

Exciting forward players Ivan Toney, Mo Eisa and Marcus Maddison have now claimed a remarkable 22 of the 23 goals scored in 10 League One games by Posh this season.

It’s a burden they are carrying with ease currently, but who will step up if anything happens to one of the ‘fab three?’ was a question put to Ferguson after a thrilling, if somewhat unnecessarily close, 3-2 win over struggling AFC Wimbledon at the Weston Homes Stadium last Saturday (Septamber 28).

Eisa (2) and Maddison scored the goals against the Dons and both now have six goals in their past six matches.

Eisa is now joint top scorer in League One with teammate Toney on eight goals. Maddison is fourth in the list on six goals.

“I don’t care who scores as long as we win,” Ferguson stated. “The front three keep proving what a serious threat they are, but I am also confident we have goals in the rest of the team. George Boyd will get some, Josh Knight already has one and Sirike Dembele and Idris Kanu will score when their chance comes.

“I am disappointed we haven’t done better from set-pieces given Maddison’s ability with the delivery, but we are top scorers in the division so it’s difficult to criticise.”

Posh have one more League One goal this term than Oxford and three more than third-placed Fleetwood Town and leaders Ipswich Town. No other team has reached 20 goals.

League One top scorers: 8 - Toney, Eisa, 7 - Jonson Clarke-Harris (Bristol Rovers), 6 - Maddison, Paddy Madden(Fleetwood), 5 - Kayden Jackson (Ipswich), James Norwood (Ipswich), Tyler Walker (Lincoln), James henry (Oxford), Stephen Humphrys (Southend).

Eisa is 4/1 favourite to finish top scorer in League One with Sky Bet with Toney second favourite at 9/2. Maddison can be backed at 25/1.