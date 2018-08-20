Watch Peterborough United train and meet the players at an ABAX Stadium Open Day

Peterborough United are to host an open training session and a ‘meet the players’ event at the ABAX Stadium on Sunday (August 26).

The first-team squad and the management team will be on hand to sign autographs.

The event is free to enter. The club shop will open at 11am with the training session scheduled for noon. Spectators will be able to watch the session from the main stand.

The signing session will start at approximately 1pm in the Caroline Hand Suite. Goalkeepers Aaron Chapman and Conor O’Malley, plus coach Mark Tyler will be stationed in the club shop.

Posh are at Plymouth for a League One fixture on Saturday (August 25), but manager Steve Evans is looking forward to meeting the fans.

Evans said: “The whole squad will be available for photographs and autographs and we are all looking forward to meeting our wonderful supporters.

“It’s a good opportunity for fans to come down to the stadium and watch us train, and get to spend some time with the players afterwards.”