WALSALL v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh unchanged for vital League One clash

Peterborough United are unchanged as they seek a vital three points when facing Walsall at the Banks’s Stadium in a League One fixture today (April 27, 3pm).

Posh need to win to keep the pressure on play-off rivals Doncaster, while Walsall will be relegated if they lose.

Manager Darren Ferguson has resisted any temptation to partner Ivan Toney and Matt Godden up front. Toney is on the substitutes’ bench alongside Lee Tomlin and Mathew Stevens.

Ryan Tafazolli is not in the matchday squad so Josh Knight partners Rhys Bennett at the centre of the defence.

Posh: Aaron Chapman, Jason Naismith, Daniel Lafferty, Josh Knight, Rhys Bennett, Alex Woodyard, Louis Reed, Siriki Dembele, George Cooper, Marcus Maddison, Matt Godden. Substitites: Ivan Toney, Lee Tomlin, Conor O’Malley, Callum Cooke, Mathew Stevens, Ben White, Joe Ward.

Walsall: Chris Dunn, Joe Edwards, Luke Leahy, George Dobson, Nicky Devlin, Liam Kinsella, Connor Johnson, Dan Scarr, Scott Laird, Josh Gordon, Andy Cook. Substitutes: Liam Roberts, Jon Guthrie, Zeli Ismail, Jack Fitzwater, Cameron Norman, Isiaih Osbourne, Aramide Oteh.

Referee: Martin Coy

