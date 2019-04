Have your say

Peterborough United seek a vital three points when facing Walsall at the Banks’s Stadium in a League One fixture today (April 27, 3pm).

Posh need to win to keep the pressure on play-off rivals Doncaster, while Walsall will be relegated if they lose.

Posh could opt to reunite Ivan Toney and Matt Godden up front.

Alan Swann will be at the match for the Peterborough Telegraph so check back for team news, a match report and match reaction.

