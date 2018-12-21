Walsall boss has fond memories of his time at Peterborough United

Walsall manager Dean Keates will be back among friends when he brings his side to play Peterborough United at the ABAX Stadium tomorrow (December 22, 3pm).

Keates helped Posh win back-to-back promotions as the club progressed from League Two to the Championship between 2007 and 2009. Keates scored the goal at Hereford that sealed promotion from League Two.

His first-team coach Russell martin, who is expected to play tomorrow, was also at Posh during the League One promotion season on 200809 before going on to play in the Premier League for Norwich City.

Midfielder Keates played 98 times for Posh between August, 2007 and January, 2010, scoring 11 goals.

Defender Martin played 66 times for Posh before leaving the club in November, 2009, scoring once.

“It’s going to be a tough game,” Keates tole the Express and Star newspaper.

“Steve Evans’ teams get in your face. He builds teams that push for promotion. He has done that at Peterborough.

“I know the football club very well. I had two and a half years there. Russ was the same and we won a couple of promotions.

“It’s something that I look back on with fond memories and I’m still in touch with a few people down there.

“And that’s not just through the football club, as a family down there we made some good friends.

“We kept in touch with them since. At the beginning of the season, you look at the first fixtures and that was one I looked at to see when we’d get the opportunity to go back.”