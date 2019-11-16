Regular scorers of great Posh goals, Marcus Maddison and Ivan Toney.

Vote for your Peterborough United goal of the season

Peterborough United seem to have been hosting their own goal-of-the season competition.

But which has been the best Posh goal in League One so far? Vote now via a poll on @PTAlan Swann’s Twitter account.

An athletic scissor kick which flew into the roof of the net.

1. Goal 1: Ivan Toney v Wycombe

He collected the ball 30 yards from goal, shimmied inside and let fly with a left-foot rocket which reached the net off the inside of the post.

2. Goal 2: Marcus Maddison at MK Dons

The little midfielder's first (and so far only) goal of the season was a game-breaking, unstoppable smash from 20 yards into the roof of the net.

3. Goal 3: Louis Reed v Lincoln

Toney latched onto Niall Mason's long pass and delivered the perfect lob over the visiting goalkeeper from the corner of the penalty area.

4. Goal 4: Ivan Toney v Lincoln

