Vote for your Peterborough United goal of the season
Peterborough United seem to have been hosting their own goal-of-the season competition.
But which has been the best Posh goal in League One so far? Vote now via a poll on @PTAlan Swann’s Twitter account.
1. Goal 1: Ivan Toney v Wycombe
An athletic scissor kick which flew into the roof of the net.
2. Goal 2: Marcus Maddison at MK Dons
He collected the ball 30 yards from goal, shimmied inside and let fly with a left-foot rocket which reached the net off the inside of the post.
3. Goal 3: Louis Reed v Lincoln
The little midfielder's first (and so far only) goal of the season was a game-breaking, unstoppable smash from 20 yards into the roof of the net.
4. Goal 4: Ivan Toney v Lincoln
Toney latched onto Niall Mason's long pass and delivered the perfect lob over the visiting goalkeeper from the corner of the penalty area.
