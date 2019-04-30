Two-goal Ivan Toney leads an outstanding all-round Peterborough United performance

Peterborough United delivered one of the best performances just when they needed it at Fratton Park tonight (April 30).

Two-goal Ivan Toney led an outstanding all-round performance to beat top-class opposition in Portsmouth 3-2.

The win keeps Posh in with a chance of reaching the League One play-offs.

RATINGS KEY: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Average.

Aaron Chapman: Made a couple of fine saves with his feet after a dodgy start to the game. Wish he would leave his line a bit more, but he’s done well since his return to the side 7

Jason Naismith: Kept two dangerous wingers in check with a robust defensive display. Didn’t need to get forward 7

Daniel Lafferty: Looked like Jamal Lowe was going to terrorise him in the first 25 minutes, but the left-back settled down to play well, especially in the second half 7.

Ryan Tafazolli: A welcome return to the side for the big man. Different class at the back, should have scored with a close range header, but who cares? Won his headers and made one outstanding block in front of his own goal 9

Ben White: Incredibly cool display from one so inexperienced. Experienced striker Pitman got no change from him 8

Josh Knight: Outstanding in a defensive midfield role. A real revelation. Covered so much ground, broke up so many tackles and had a hand in the crucial first goal 9

Alex Woodyard: A brilliant non-stop display from the skipper. Won his tackles, superb in the final 15 minutes when he still had bundles of energy 8

Joe Ward: Not at home on the left side, but made a couple of vital interceptions. Substituted early in the second half 7

Lee Tomlin: His best display since he returned to Posh in January. A cool finish got Posh in front and he was superb in possession, rarely giving the ball away and winning free kicks to relieve pressure 8

Marcus Maddison: Two assists and could easily have had a third. Never seen him work so hard as well. Excellent effort 8

Ivan Toney: What a return to form for the big man. He’s past 20 goals for the season now and they were two clinical finishes as well. Led the line superbly 9

Substitutes

Siriki Dembele: (for Ward, 65 mins) A superb half an hour, worked tirelessly, defended well hard to shake off the ball 8

Harrison Burrows (not used).

Rhys Bennett: (not used).

Matty Stevens: (not used).

Callum Cooke: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).