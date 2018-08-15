TRANSFER TALK: Peterborough United furious over Danny Rose claims

Peterborough United have reacted with fury to claims they ‘manipulated, lied and deceived’ Mansfield striker Danny Rose in an attempt to sign him before transfer deadline day.

Mansfield manager Dave Flitcroft made the claims after the player scored in last night’s (August 14) Carabao Cup win over Accrington Stanley.

Posh manager Steve Evans (right) and director of football Barry Fry.

But Posh director of football Barry Fry rejected Flitcroft’s suggestion of Rose being tapped up. He repeated the claim that Rose was originally offered to Posh by Mansfield chairman John Radford, something no-one at Mansfield has ever denied.

Fry said: “What Flitcroft is saying is the biggest load of rubbish I’ve ever heard and I will be ringing him to tell him just that.

“John Radford rang me up to tell me Lee Angol and Danny Rose were surplus to the manager’s requirements and would we be interested in them.

“Our manager told me he would be interested in Rose so we made a bid and it was rejected. I have never spoken to the player in my life and I suspect Flitcroft is just covering his own backside after twice selling Rose in the past and now trying to sell him for a third time.”

Last night Flitcroft said: “The valuation was not met for Danny so he is Mansfield Town player. He is contracted to Mansfield Town.

“Danny has made a mistake. He’s been led down the line. He’s been lied to and manipulated by the buying club.

“This is a kid that’s been manipulated, been lied to and been deceived.

“He got told he was a Peterborough player and that they had put the bid in the chairman wanted.

“The chairman had a valuation that one million per cent was never met.

“Danny Rose got told ‘put your transfer request in because it’s been met’

“He was being worked behind the scenes and it’s a shame as he’s a lovely kid.

I have always had a good relationship with him.”

That ‘good’ relationship involved Flitcroft selling Rose when they were together at Barnsley and Bury.

Posh boss Steve Evans, who denied speaking personally to Rose, added: “Dave Flitcroft should concentrate on getting Mansfield promoted. Danny was offered to us by their chairman so how on earth can we be accused of manipulating him?

“If Flitcroft concentrated on his job at Mansfield he might have won more than two of 15 games with them last season.”

Evans was replaced by Flitcroft last February when he joined Posh and Mansfield’s promotion push promptly collapsed.

Rose scored 17 goals while Evans was his manager and none for Flitcroft.