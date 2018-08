There's plenty happening in League One and Two today - with a defender set to leave from Posh rivals, Portsmouth chasing a Premier League midfielder and Mansfield turning down two big-money bids.

With the new campaign only days away, plenty of deals could be finalised as clubs scramble for new additions before the first ball is kicked. Make sure you don't miss any of the transfer action by following our live blog - and make sure you refresh the page for the latest!