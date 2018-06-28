TRANSFER LATEST: Two Peterborough United departures

Have your say

Two players have today (June 28) left Peterborough United - one permanently and the other on loan.

Defender Liam Shephard has signed for Forest Green Rovers on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee while young striker Idris Kanu has joined Port Vale on a season-long loan.

Shephard, who joined Posh from Swansea City after loan spells with Yeovil Town, made 27 appearances for the club during his stay at the ABAX Stadium.

Teenage front man Kanu, who joined Posh from Aldershot Town, could forge a partnership with Ricky Miller, who joined the Valiants last week.