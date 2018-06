Have your say

Port Vale have confirmed their interest in Peterborough United striker Idris Kanu.

The Valiants are keen on taking the youngster on loan as they try to add some firepower to their squad.

Kanu, aged 18, joined Posh from Aldershot Town last summer, having come through the youth system at West Ham.

He started three games for Posh last season, making a further 20 substitute appearances.