TRANSFER LATEST: Peterborough United striker completes Derby County move

Posh striker Jack Marriott has today (July 26) completed his move to Derby County for an undisclosed fee.

The 23 year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Championship side after passing a medical and agreeing personal terms.

Marriott, who joined Posh from Luton Town in the summer of 2017, scored 33 goals last season and won the League One Golden Boot. He will link up with one-time Posh loanee George Thorne at Pride Park and could make his debut this weekend for Frank Lampard’s men.

In his first interview with RamsTV, Marriott said that joining Derby County was a “no-brainer”.

Lampard said: “I’m delighted that Jack has chosen to join Derby County and I believe this is another great addition to our squad.

“Goalscorers are always sought-after and Jack certainly has been in demand.

“He scored an incredible amount of goals in League One last year and, at 23, we know he can still develop and get better too.

“He certainly strikes me as a player that is really determined to improve.

“To bring players through the door that are sought-after hopefully shows that people are excited about what we are trying to do here.”