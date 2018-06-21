TRANSFER LATEST: Peterborough United full-back looks set to join Preston North End

Have your say

Andrew Hughes is expected to leave Peterborough United today (June 21) or tomorrow and join Preston North End.

According to reports in Lancashire a fee has been agreed for the 26 year-old left-back, who is now set to undergo a medical.

Preston are keen to get a deal done as they look to fill the vacancy created by Greg Cunningham’s exit from Deepdale.

The Lilywhites watched Hughes in action a number of times last season and see him as the ideal player to compete with Josh Earl for the left-back position.

Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony first revealed North End’s interest in Hughes on social media on Tuesday night.