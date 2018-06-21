TRANSFER LATEST: Peterborough United full-back completes move to the Championship

Peterborough United defender Andrew Hughes today (June 21) completed his move to Championship side Preston North End.

Hughes (26) has signed a three-year contract after the clubs agreed an undisclosed transfer fee.

News of Preston’s interest in a player expected to play a full part in Posh’s promotion push next season came as a surprise.

Posh had triggered a year-long extension in Hughes’ contract at the end of last season which enabled them to demand a fee for a player who cost nothing when arriving from Newport County two years ago.

Posh manager Steve Evans said: “I went on record after a few games of me arriving at Posh and said that Andrew Hughes was equal, if not better, than anything in League One as a left-back, which brought debate both internally and externally.

“I know the Preston manager Alex Neil really well and he has got himself an outstanding footballer, someone who is big, strong and athletic. He is someone that cares and has real passion and has the ability. He is a terrific talent and we wish ‘Hughesy’ well.”