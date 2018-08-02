TRANSFER LATEST: Ex-Peterborough United midfielder joins Dundee

Have your say

Former Posh player Adil Nabi has joined Scottish Premiership side Dundee.

The attacking midfielder spent pre-season on trial at the club and today (August 2) put pen to paper on a six-month contract.

A product of West Brom’s youth academy, the 24 year-old has impressed manager Neil McCann and earned a space in the squad for the club’s training camp in Portugal.

He scored in the match against S.C. Farense while in the Algarve.

Nabi joined Peterborough United following his departure from West Bromwich Albion in January 2016.

Signed by former manager Graham Westley, Nabi found first team opportunities at the ABAX Stadium hard to come by and was told at the end of the season he was free to leave.

Having remained with the club his contract with Posh was cancelled by mutual consent in June this year, allowing him to join another a club.