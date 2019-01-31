TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Peterborough United linked with a Scottish international at Celtic and a Premier League youngster.

Peterborough United have been linked with young Leicester City centre-back Josh Knight as well as unlikely move for Celtic’s Scottish international defender Jack Hendry.

Sources in Leicester have told the Peterborough Telegraph that 21 year-old Knight is definitely a Posh target. Knight has made just one senior appearance for the Foxes in a League Cup tie in August, 2017.

Josh Knight (right) comes on to make his Leicester City first-team debut in August, 2017. (Photo by Plumb Images/Leicester City FC via Getty Images)

Knight, an Academy graduate who has been Leicester since he was eight, has also been a regular in Leicester’s Under 21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy in the last two seasons.

He’s listed as 6ft 1in tall.

Hendry is a right-sided defender signed by Celtic for £1.5 million from Dundee 12 months ago.

Among the 23 year-old’s 25 appearances for Celtic are six in the Champions League. He has played three times for Scotland.

Hendry has also played for Wigan, MK Dons, Shrewsbury and Partick Thistle. He was a youth team player at Posh.

It’s also understood that QPR offered Posh the services of powerful centre-forward Matt Smith during the reign of previous manager Steve Evans, but the club were not interested.

Posh also declared an interest in QPR forward Paul Smyth, but the Londoners preferred to send him on loan to Accrington Stanley rather than sell him to Posh earlier this month.

The Peterborough Telegraph will keep you up to date with all the transfer business of the clubs battling for promotion from League One.

Posh are hoping to make at least one new signing, with a striker believed to be on top of their wish list as the club confirmed a Peterborough Telegraph story that on-loan forward Jason Cummings had returned to parent club Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Charlton lost striker Karlan Grant to Huddersfield yesterday, while Portsmouth signed former Posh loanee Lloyd Isgrove on loan from Barnsley. Portsmouth have also signed striker James Vaughan from Wigan and he can make his debut against Doncaster at Fratton Park this Saturday.

Sunderland have signed winger Lewis Morgan on loan from Celtic and appear to be keen on Plymouth forward Freddie Ladapo.

Luton have let squad player Lloyd Jones join League One rivals Plymouth who play at Posh on Saturday (February 2). Jones is a defender.

INS/OUTS (January 29-31)

Barnsley

Ins:

Outs:

CHARLTON

Ins:

Outs: Karlan Grant (Huddersfield)

DONCASTER

Ins:

Outs:

LUTON

Ins:

Outs: Lloyd Jones (Plymouth)

PORTSMOUTH

Ins: Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley), Omar Bogle (Cardiff), James Vaughan (Wigan)

Outs:

POSH:

Ins:

Outs: Jason Cummings (loan ended).

SUNDERLAND

Ins: Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough), Lewis Morgan (Celtic).

Outs: Ethan Robson (Dundee)