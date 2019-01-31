TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: One out for Peterborough United, two in for Portsmouth and Sunderland, one out for Luton and Charlton

It’s transfer deadline day with Peterborough United and other clubs able to recruit and sell players until 11pm tonight (January 31)

The Peterborough Telegraph will keep you up to date with all the transfer business of the clubs battling for promotion from League One.

Lloyd Isgrove when on loan at Posh in 2014.

Posh are hoping to make at least one new signing, with a striker believed to be on top of their wish list as the club confirmed a Peterborough Telegraph story that on-loan forward Jason Cummings had returned to parent club Nottingham Forest yesterday.

Charlton lost striker Karlan Grant to Huddersfield yesterday, while Portsmouth signed former Posh loanee Lloyd Isgrove on loan from Barnsley. Portsmouth are expected to announce the signing of striker James Vaughan from Wigan later today. Their other striker target Ellis Harrison is now expected to stay at Ipswich.

Sunderland have signed winger Lewis Morgan on loan from Celtic and appear to be keen on Plymouth forward Freddie Ladapo.

Luton have let squad player Lloyd Jones join League One rivals Plymouth who play at Posh on Saturday (February 2). Jones is a defender.

INS/OUTS (January 29-31)

Barnsley

Ins:

Outs:

CHARLTON

Ins:

Outs: Karlan Grant (Huddersfield)

DONCASTER

Ins:

Outs:

LUTON

Ins:

Outs: Lloyd Jones (Plymouth)

PORTSMOUTH

Ins: Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley), Omar Bogle (Cardiff).

Outs:

POSH:

Ins:

Outs: Jason Cummings (loan ended).

SUNDERLAND

Ins: Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough), Lewis Morgan (Celtic).

Outs: Ethan Robson (Dundee)