TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: One in for Peterborough United, Luton sign Jason Cummings

Peterborough United’s transfer deadline day activity is over with Leicester City defender Josh Knight the only addition to a squad chasing promotion from League One.

The Peterborough Telegraph predicted the move hours before confirmation arrived at 8.45pm (January 31).

Knight, an Academy graduate who has been Leicester since he was eight, has also been a regular in Leicester’s Under 21 side in the Checkatrade Trophy in the last two seasons.

He’s listed as 6ft 1in tall.

Posh were thought to be chasing a new striker, but if they were they drew a blank.

Striker Jason Cummings, who was on loan at Posh until yesterday, has now joined League One table-toppers Luton on loan until the end of the season.

Cummings (23) scored twice against Luton for Posh in a 3-1 win at the ABAX Stadium in August. He was League One player-of-the-month for August after scoring six goals (three penalties), but his only other two goals for Posh arrived in the Checkatrade Trophy.

Of the other promotion contenders in League One, Charlton lost striker Karlan Grant to Huddersfield yesterday, while Portsmouth signed former Posh loanee Lloyd Isgrove on loan from Barnsley. Portsmouth have also signed striker James Vaughan from Wigan and he can make his debut against Doncaster at Fratton Park this Saturday.

Sunderland have made three deadline day signings and Barnsley have signed forward George Miller from Middlesbrough. Miller had been on loan at Bradford City.

Luton have let squad player Lloyd Jones join League One rivals Plymouth who play at Posh on Saturday (February 2). Jones is a defender.

Former Posh player Paul Taylor has been released by Doncaster. Doncaster have apparently turned down sizeable bids for top scorer John Marquis.

INS/OUTS (at 9.30pm on January 31)

Barnsley

Ins: George Miller (Middlesbrough)

Outs:

CHARLTON

Ins:

Outs: Karlan Grant (Huddersfield)

DONCASTER

Ins:

Outs: Paul Taylor (released)

LUTON

Ins: Jason Cummings (Forest), Aaron Connolly (Brighton), Alex Baptiste (QPR).

Outs: Lloyd Jones (Plymouth)

PORTSMOUTH

Ins: Lloyd Isgrove (Barnsley), Omar Bogle (Cardiff), James Vaughan (Wigan)

Outs:

POSH:

Ins: Josh Knight (Leicester)

Outs: Jason Cummings (loan ended).

SUNDERLAND

Ins: Grant Leadbitter (Middlesbrough), Lewis Morgan (Celtic), Kazaiah Sterling (Spurs)

Outs: Ethan Robson (Dundee)