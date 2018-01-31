TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Miller joins Mansfield, Nicholson rejoins old boss, no Peterborough United stars sold, rumours of a late Palace bid for Marriott

Unwanted Peterborough United striker Ricky Miller has tonight (January 31) joined League Two side Mansfield Town on loan until the end of the season.

Miller will join a club managed by Wansford-based Steve Evans and who are challenging strongly for promotion from League Two.

Jordan Nicholson (right) has left Posh for Barnet.

Posh agreed a fee with three clubs today - one of the others was believed to be League Two strugglers Chesterfield - for Miller, but Posh appear to have allowed their first summer signing to leave on loan instead.

It was previously thought Miller wanted to move south of Peterborough.

Miller was a prime Posh target in the summer when he moved from Dover, but he has failed to score a goal for the club.

Mansfield boss Evanstold the Stags’ official website: “I am delighted that we have signed Ricky. The lad has had his problems, but you are very fortunate in life if you never have any. He is very focused on his football and so credit to Peterborough United and the lad.

Striker Omar Bogle was apparently on the Posh radar.

“We, amongst 15 other clubs, tried to sign Ricky last summer but he chose Peterborough and we respected that decision.

“I’ve made it clear that there are no guarantees to play here. Like all the others, he will compete for a place in the team. I spoke to players at Dover Athletic and Peterborough United and they love the lad. In turn he will get that love here.”

Posh also let winger Jordan Nicholson join League Two strugglers Barnet tonight. He will link up again with former boss Graham Westley, the man who signed him for Posh.

Posh look to have held on to star men Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison despite rumours of late interest in the former from Premier League Crystal Palace. Posh had reportedly lined up Cardiff City’s former Wigan and Grimsby striker Omar Bogle as Palace considered a £6 million bid for Marriott.

Notts County chairman Alan Hardy even tweeted he understood Posh were set to sign Bogle.

SELECTED LEAGUE ONE JANUARY SIGNINGS

BLACKBURN

Amari’i Bell (from Fleetwood), Jack Payne (Huddersfield), Adam Armstrong (Newcastle)

BRADFORD CITY

Matty Lund (Burton), Stephen Warnock (Burton), Kai Bruenker (SC Freiburg), Callum Guy (Derby)

CHARLTON

Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace), Michal Zyro (Wolves)

FLEETWOOD

Kevin O’Connor (Preston)

GILLINGHAM Franck Moussa (unattached), Callum Reilly (Bury), Rhys Murphy (Forest Green).

NORTHAMPTON TOWN

Boris Mathis (Everton), Gboly Ariyibi (Forest), Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe). Joe Bunney (Rochdale), Jordan Turnbull (Coventry), Richard O’Donnell (Rotherham), Jack Bridge (Southend). Hildeberto Pereira (Legia Warsaw), Shay Facey (Manchester City).

OLDHAM

Eoin Doyle (Preston), Wilfried Moimbe (Nantes)

OXFORD

Ashley Smith-Brown (Manchester City), Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (Manchester City), Todd Kane (Spurs)

PLYMOUTH Simon Church (Scunthorpe), Zak Vyner (Bristol City)

PORTSMOUTH Anton Walkes (Spurs)

POSH

George Cooper (Crewe), Joe Ward (Woking).

ROTHERHAM

Caolan Lavery (Sheff Utd), Matty Palmer (Burton)

SCUNTHORPE Ivan Toney (Newcastle), Ryan Yates (Forest), Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley), Marnick Vermijl (Preston).

SHREWSBURY

Abo Eisa (Wealdstone), Nathan Thomas (Sheffield United).

SOUTHEND Freddie Ladapo (Crystal Palace), Shayon Harrison (Spurs), Sam Mantom (Scunthorpe).

WIGAN

Jay Fulton (Swansea), Devante Cole (Fleetwood)