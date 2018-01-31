TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Miller and Nicholson on the move as Fry works through his ‘nightmare’ day

Peterborough United have agreed fees with three clubs for unwanted striker Ricky Miller.

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony made the revelation today (January 31) five hours before the transfer window closes. No details of the clubs involved were disclosed, but Miller has been linked to Aldershot and Barnet this month.

Posh star Marcus Maddison.

Miller was a prime Posh target in the summer when he moved from Dover, but he has failed to score a goal for the club.

Posh also recalled winger Jordan Nicholson from his loan spell at Nuneaton this afternoon because of interest from a League Two club. Graham Westley was the manager of Posh when Nicholson was signed. Westley is now manager of Barnet.

Posh were today still trying hard to keep star men Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison out of the clutches of Championship clubs. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been busy this month rejecting bids for both players including one of £4 million for 24-goal Marriott.

Posh have said they would need a club record bid of around £6 million to be tempted to sell their top striker. The club have contigency plans in place should they sell any key members of the squad. Winger Danny Lloyd is another to have attracted interest from rival clubs, including League One promotion rivals Bradford City and a struggling Championship club.

Unwanted Posh striker Ricky Miller.

The PT made contact with director of football Barry Fry this morning. He confirmed he is working on several matters, but said: “It’s a nightmare of a day and it will be a very long one. Clubs won’t sign players before they sell.”

MacAnthony is back in the United States. Last night he said: “Can’t promise quiet in or out day. Two new Championship clubs enquired about Jack Marriott today as expected as he’d be high on most Championship clubs list going into last 24 hours of the window, but the plan is to keep all our best players unless something head turning happens.

“Some players might leave if we get the right offer, but it’s not essential.”

Local rivals Northampton Town have made nine transfers in the January transfer window.

SELECTED LEAGUE ONE JANUARY SIGNINGS

BLACKBURN

Amari’i Bell (from Fleetwood), Jack Payne (Huddersfield), Adam Armstrong (Newcastle)

BRADFORD CITY

Matty Lund (Burton), Stephen Warnock (Burton), Kai Bruenker (SC Freiburg), Callum Guy (Derby)

CHARLTON

Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace), Michal Zyro (Wolves)

FLEETWOOD

Kevin O’Connor (Preston)

GILLINGHAM Franck Moussa (unattached), Callum Reilly (Bury)

NORTHAMPTON TOWN

Boris Mathis (Everton), Gboly Ariyibi (Forest), Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe). Joe Bunney (Rochdale), Jordan Turnbull (Coventry), Richard O’Donnell (Rotherham), Jack Bridge (Southend). Hildeberto Pereira (Legia Warsaw), Shay Facey (Manchester City).

OLDHAM

Eoin Doyle (Preston).

OXFORD

Ashley Smith-Brown (Manchester City), Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (Manchester City), Todd Kane (Spurs)

PLYMOUTH Simon Church (Scunthorpe), Zak Vyner (Bristol City)

PORTSMOUTH Anton Walkes (Spurs)

POSH

George Cooper (Crewe), Joe Ward (Woking).

ROTHERHAM

Caolan Lavery (Sheff Utd), Matty Palmer (Burton)

SCUNTHORPE Ivan Toney (Newcastle), Ryan Yates (Forest), Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley)

SHREWSBURY

Abo Eisa (Wealdstone)

WIGAN

Jay Fulton (Swansea).