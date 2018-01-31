TRANSFER DEADLINE DAY: Barry Fry’s ‘nightmare’ day as Peterborough United try and keep hold of star men and get rid of Ricky Miller

It’s transfer deadline day (January 31) and the Peterborough Telegraph will keep you informed of any late business involving Peterborough United.

Posh will be trying hard to keep star men Jack Marriott and Marcus Maddison out of the clutches of Championship clubs. Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony has been busy this month rejecting bids for both players including one of £4 million for 24-goal Marriott.

Posh have said they would need a club record bid of around £6 million to be tempted to sell their top striker. The club have contigency plans in place should they sell any key members of the squad. Winger Danny Lloyd is another to have attracted interest from rival clubs, including League One promotion rivals Bradford City and a struggling Championship club.

The PT made contact with director of football Barry Fry this morning. He confirmed he is working on several matters, but said: “It’s a nightmare of a day and it will be a very long one. Clubs won’t sign players before they sell and

MacAnthony is back in the United States. Last night he said: “Can’t promise quiet in or out day. Two new Championship clubs enquired about Jack Marriott today as expected as he’d be high on most Championship clubs list going into last 24 hours of the window, but the plan is to keep all our best players unless something head turning happens.

“Some players might leave if we get the right offer, but it’s not essential.”

Posh are keen to offload unwanted striker Ricky Miller, but they are reluctant to let him leave on loan. Miller tweeted yesterday ‘my phone’s on, I’m all ears’, but he will only apparently move to a club in the south of England.

Local rivals Northampton Town have made nine transfers in the January transfer window.

SELECTED LEAGUE ONE JANUARY SIGNINGS

BLACKBURN

Amari’i Bell (from Fleetwood), Jack Payne (Huddersfield), Adam Armstrong (Newcastle)

BRADFORD CITY

Matty Lund (Burton), Stephen Warnock (Burton), Kai Bruenker (SC Freiburg), Callum Guy (Derby)

CHARLTON

Sullay Kaikai (Crystal Palace), Michal Zyro (Wolves)

FLEETWOOD

Kevin O’Connor (Preston)

GILLINGHAM Franck Moussa (unattached), Callum Reilly (Bury)

NORTHAMPTON TOWN

Boris Mathis (Everton), Gboly Ariyibi (Forest), Kevin van Veen (Scunthorpe). Joe Bunney (Rochdale), Jordan Turnbull (Coventry), Richard O’Donnell (Rotherham), Jack Bridge (Southend). Hildeberto Pereira (Legia Warsaw), Shay Facey (Manchester City)

OXFORD

Ashley Smith-Brown (Manchester City), Isaac Buckley-Ricketts (Manchester City)

PLYMOUTH Simon Church (Scunthorpe), Zak Vyner (Bristol City)

PORTSMOUTH Anton Walkes (Spurs)

POSH

George Cooper (Crewe), Joe Ward (Woking).

ROTHERHAM

Caolan Lavery (Sheff Utd), Matty Palmer (Burton)

SCUNTHORPE Ivan Toney (Newcastle), Ryan Yates (Forest), Cameron McGeehan (Barnsley)

WIGAN

Jay Fulton (Swansea).