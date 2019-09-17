Tranmere Rovers v. Peterborough United LIVE: Posh throw away a two-goal lead, but claim a point from a 2-2 draw Posh boss Darren Ferguson arrives at Prenton Park. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com. Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up 0 Have your say Peterborough United were 2-0 up thanks to a quick double strike from Mo Eisa and Ivan Toney, but goals from Paul Mullin and Ollie Banks gave Tranmer a deserved point Follow the action in our live blog below Peterborough United manager wary of Tranmere threat, especially as he has no clue how they will line-up!