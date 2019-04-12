Tough selection decisions for Peterborough United manager

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson is delighted to have some tough selection decisions ahead of tomorrow’s crunch League One game at Blackpool (April 13).

Winger Joe Ward is definitely available after missing last weekend’s win over Gillingham for personal reasons and on-loan Brighton centre-back Ben White could also be back after recovering from an ankle injury.

Ferguson must also choose between Matt Godden and Ivan Toney for the striker’s role if he sticks with the 4-2-3-1 formation that has been employed in back-to-back wins. He could also play both of them.

Ferguson is expecting a tough game against a team boosted by an EFL decision not to dock them 12 points because of financial issues at a hearing yesterday.

“In an ideal world I wouldn’t have any selection decisions to make because we’d be playing brilliantly every week and winning,” Ferguson said. “But you’re rarely in an ideal world so the more decisions I have to make the better.

“We have to get everything right now. We can’t afford any slip-ups. It’s good to have Joe back as he’s been very good since I came back and I should have Ben back as well.

“That means I have decisions to make, although it has to be said defensively we were very good last week. I had no qualms about throwing Rhys Bennett back into the team last weekend. He’s an excellent professional. He trains well every day even when he’s been out of the side. He behaves exactly how I’d want my players to behave.

“We must be better on the ball at Blackpool though. We were excellently defensively last week, but we know we can be much better in possession. We have to control the tempo of the match.

“It’s a tough game for us tomorrow against a very well-organised team. We had their last home game watched and the atmosphere was terrific. There is a real feelgood factor around the place and they’ll know that if we win they are probably out of tyhe play-off race.

“Blackpool were good at Luton last week. It will be a battle on a pitch that’s not great in parts, but it’s the same for both sides and we will just get on with it.”