‘Top professional’ Ivan Toney won’t let missing out on a Championship move affect his Peterborough United form

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony insists Ivan Toney will not be negatively affected by the club’s decision to block the striker’s move to the Championship.

A bidding war broke out for Toney’s services between Barnsley, Charlton and a third, as yet unnamed, Championship club. The mystery club are believed to have made the highest offer of £4 million, but MacAnthony and his co-owners turned the bid down as they believe Toney is crucial to the club’s chances of winning promotion this season.

Toney moved from Northampton Town to Newcastle as a teenager before dropping down to Posh for a £350,000 fee last summer. He scored 23 goals in his first season at the club and netted in last Saturday’s opening day defeat at the hands of Fleetwood Town. Posh could have made a more than tenfold profit on the player in under 12 months had they been so inclined.

The 23 year-old is ambitious, but MacAnthony said: “There will be slight disappointment (for Toney) as it’s Championship football and he is human BUT he is a great character so I expect him to kick on with his business on the pitch.

“One of best professionals we have had at club is Big Ivan.”