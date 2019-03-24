Top Peterborough United manager is guest of honour at the ABAX Stadium

The Peterborough United manager who went agonisingly close to steering the club to the top two divisions for the first time in the club’s history is a guest speaker at next ABAX Stadium seniors event (Wednesday, March 27).

John Barnwell was Posh boss when Posh missed out on goal difference to promotion from the old Division Three in the 1977-78 season.

He will attend an event which is free to attend for senior citizens in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite between noon and 2pm.

Tea and coffee will be served and Posh historian Peter Lane will also host a quiz.