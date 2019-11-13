‘Toney or not Toney’ that is the question for Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson

Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson will spend a rare weekend off contemplating whether or not to leave star striker Ivan Toney out of his next starting line-up.

That’s not a comment on Toney’s form, but the fact that he is suspended from the next League One match at home to Burton Albion on November 23.

Posh are next in action at home to Stevenage in an FA Cup first round replay next Tuesday (November 19) and Ferguson is considering using that fixture as a dress rehearsal for the Burton match.

Posh played poorly in a 1-1 draw at Stevenage in the first tie last Saturday and needed rescuing by a fabulous strike from Marcus Maddison 12 minutes from time.

A young Posh side then acquitted themselves well in beating local rivals Cambridge United 2-1 in an EFL Trophy tie last night (November 12) with goals from 17 year-old full debutant Ricky-Jade Jones and Joe Ward.

Unfortunately Ward limped off at half-time with a serious-looking foot injury.

Ferguson had told Jones, Idris Kanu and Siriki Dembele to use the Cambridge game as an audition to become Toney’s stand-in.

“I have a big decision to make regarding Ivan in the FA Cup replay,” Ferguson stated.

“There is a chance I will play the team I intend to play against Burton. It’s not necessarily what I will do, but I would like to think we would have enough to beat Stevenage without Ivan. I must also be aware we have a great chance to reach the third round of the FA Cup by winning two home matches so we must make sure we take care of business against Stevenage.”

Toney is the joint top scorer in League One alongside teammate Mo Eisa on 12 goals.

The winners of the Posh/Stevenage replay will host National League side Dover Athletic in the second round of the FA Cup.