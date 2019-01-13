Tomlin thanks the ‘unbelievable support’ of the Peterborough United fans and the club chairman

Lee Tomlin wants to win promotion from League One for the Peterborough United fans and club chairman Darragh MacAnthony.

The on-loan Cardiff City marked his second Football League debut for Posh with a goal in a 2-1 League One win over Rochdale at the ABAX Stadium today (January 12).

Lee Tomlin during the Posh win over Rochdale. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Tomlin, who was celebrating his 30th birthday, received a standing ovation from the home fans when he was substituted 20 minutes from time. He was a star player when Posh last won promotion from League One at the end of the 2010-11 season.

“I can’t thank the fans enough for the reception they gave me before the game and the ovation they gave me when I went off,” Tomlin stated.

“That sort of thing makes a big difference to me. It makes me want to work hard, to score and create goals and to help win promotion for them. The fans have been unbelievable with me ever since they found out I was coming back. I really appreciate the suport

“It’s great to be back. I’m smiling again and if I enjoy my football I will play well.

“I always knew I would be back one day as long as the chairman was still here.

“He has been unbelievably supportive of me ever since I’ve known him. He has picked me up when I’ve been down even when I wasn’t at his club. I’d love to help the club go up again for him.

“I enjoyed this game. The Chelsea match last week was just a runaround for me. This game meant a lot more so to score a goal was great. I want to score and create goals in every game. I will try stuff that won’t come off at times, but I won’t stop trying.

“We played well apart from a nervy final 10 minutes, but we deserved to win. Training with the lads I couldn’t understand why they had been struggling at times. There are good players here.

“We played some good stuff. We kept the passing short and sharp when we had to and when we had to turn their defence we did that as well. We played with a lot of freedom and I enjoyed it.

“We needed this win. I’ve told everyone that we won’t lose at home again this season. That should be one of our main aims.

“We need to kick on together now.”

The win moved Posh back into the top six ahead of a tough trip to second-placed Luton on Saturday (January 19).