Tomlin set to play for Peterborough United at Stamford Bridge

Lee Tomlin is set to make his second Peterborough United debut against Chelsea Under 21s at Stamford Bridge tonight (January 9, 7pm kick off).

The 29 year-old completed his return to Posh on loan from Premier League Cardiff City until the end of the season yesterday.

Posh left-back Daniel Lafferty could be rested from the game against Chelsea Under 21s.

Tomlin has not played a competitive game all season so Posh are keen to get him up to match fitness as quickly as possible. Manager Steve Evans wants Tomlin to be ready to face Rochdale in a League One game on Saturday. the player’s 30th birthday.

Evans wouldn’t confirm his team for this evening’s third round Checkatrade Trophy tie, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony tweeted yesterday that he’d been told Tomlin would be involved.

“It’s been a long time since Lee played any competitive football,” Evans stated. “But we all know what he is capable of doing for us.

“I loved him when I was supporting the club as a fan and I am going to love managing him, but he needs to get a little bit sharper and a little bit fitter. We want him razor sharp for the League One matches.

“Lee is a very talented player and he joins the many other talented players we have in the group, but I need to know he’s ready to go.

“I think he is. I’ve had several one-on-one chats with him and he is determined to enjoy his football again and he is also determined to help this club be successful. He’s had some off-the-field problems that he wants to put behind him.

“I will freshen the side up tonight. There will be changes from the weekend, but I will wait to see how certain people are feeling when we get to London.

“We want to win this game. The players have had a lot of games and done a lot of travelling in recent weeks, but they have looked fresh in training this week so I’m confident of a good performance.

“Chelsea will be very good. They cruised through their group and they take this competition seriously as they showed when reaching the semi-final last season.

“They will be excellent technically, but they will also be big and strong.”

New left-back Daniel Lafferty might be rested tonight to make sure he is ready to play against Rochdale at the ABAX Stadium.

Captain Alex Woodyard is suspended while new signings Ben White and Kyle Dempsey are cup tied.