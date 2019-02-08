Tomlin is now Peterborough United’s most sent off player, but Hankin is the ill-disciplined daddy

Lee Tomlin has now been sent off more times than any other Peterborough United player.

Tomlin’s red card in the 1-0 home defeat by Plymouth last weekend was his seventh in Posh colours. He’s made 163 appearances for Posh.

Leer Tomlin receives the seventh red card of his Posh career. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Tomlin has now suffered four sendings off in his last 21 Posh appearances. He was sent off twice in three weeks before he left for Middlesbrough in January 2014.

It’s now nine red cards in Tomlin’s career. The other two arrived when he was playing for Rushden before he moved to Posh in 2011.

Jack Baldwin (6) and Ray Hankin (5) have received the next highest number of red cards among Posh players.

Centre-back, and former skipper, Baldwin was more regularly in trouble than Tomlin as he made 116 Posh appearances, but Hankin, like Tomlin a terrific attacking talent, is the undisputed ill-disciplined daddy.

His five red cards came in just 38 Posh appearances and he became so frustrated by his treatment by officials he quit the game for a time. He started work for Middlesbrough’s community programme after leaving football.

The first Posh player to be sent off in a Football League game was player-manager Jim Iley in 1969. Posh didn’t endure another dismissal until Lyndon Hghes was sent packing in 1976.

Other Posh players to suffer multiple sendings off include Marcus Ebdon (3), David Farrell (3), Ricard Santos (3), Paul Carden (3) and Sagi Burton (3).

Central defender Ryan Tafazolli’s red card at Luton last month was the second of his Posh career.