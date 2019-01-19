Tickets available for Peterborough United’s big games at Portsmouth and Doncaster

Have your say

Admission prices for Peterborough United’s Checkatrade Trophy quarter-final at Portsmouth on Tuesday (January 22, 7pm kick off) vary between £2 and £10.

Posh are also selling tickets for the key League One match at promotion rivals Doncaster Rovers on Saturday, February 9.

The game is not all-ticket and the club can request further tickets on top of the initial allocation of 1,028.

Tickets are priced at £21 for adults, £17 for seniors (60+) and 22-24-years, £13 for 18-21-years, £8 for 12-17-years and £5 for 11-years and under.

Tickets for both matches can be purchased from www.theposhtickets.com, the Ticketmaster hotline and the ABAX Stadium Box Office.