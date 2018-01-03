TICKET NEWS: Over 4,200 Peterborough United fans will be at Villa Park, Wigan seats also now available

Peterborough United have sold 4,200 tickets for Saturday’s third round FA Cup tie at Aston Villa (January 6).

Tickets are still available from www.theposhtickets.com at a bargain price of just £10 for adults.

The club are also selling tickets for the trip to League One leaders Wigan Athletic on January 13. It’s not an all-ticket game, but there is a £2 price rise on the day of the game for adults and senior citizens.

Tickets in advance are priced at £20 for adults, £15 for over 65s, £10 for under 18s, £5 for under 11s and £2 for under 5s.

Tickets for both games can also be purchased from the Ticketmaster hotline 0844 847 1934 or in person at the ABAX Stadium Box Office.