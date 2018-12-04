This is why Peterborough and the ABAX Stadium missed out on hosting Euro 2021

More international football is set to England as the country is set to host the UEFA Women's European Championships in 2021, but despite being on the proposed list of venues, Peterborough and the Abax Stadium missed out.

As the sole bidder for the tournament, England was confirmed as the host country on Monday, with nine grounds on the proposed stadia.

But Peterborough United's ABAX Stadium, which had been put forward as a host venue, missed out.

Taking to Twitter last night, Posh Charman Darragh MacAnthony told fans: "Think we had an issue with flood lights & cost of redoing versus income etc. Sorry to disappoint."

But in a statement released today, Tuesday December 4, Peterborough City Council leader John Holdich said: "Naturally we are disappointed that Peterborough has not been included in the bid going forward, as unfortunately the ABAX Stadium is unable to accommodate UEFA's pitch size.

"We felt our bid was strong and I would like to thank everyone involved for their efforts."

Either way, European football is not heading to Peterborough.

The host venues will be Brighton (Amex Stadium), London (Wembley and Griffin Park, Brentford), Manchester (Manchester City Academy Stadium), Milton Keynes (Stadium MK) Nottingham (City Ground), Rotherham (New York Stadium), Sheffield (Bramall Lane) and Southampton (St Mary's).

The FA’s decision to bid was part of its ‘Gameplan for Growth’ strategy to grow the women’s game, and followed the successful Euro 2017 campaign in the Netherlands which saw the Lionesses reach the semi-finals, generating a record peak audience of four million TV viewers in the UK.

That success was followed by a best-ever showing at the SheBelieves Cup in the United States in March 2018 and qualification in October 2018 for the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup next June.

The next key date will be the draw for the qualifying group stage, which will be held on 22 February next year. Following that, the qualifiers will be played from August 2019 to September 2020 to determine 12 of the finalists, with the play-offs determining the last three entrants in October 2020.

England previously staged UEFA Women’s Euro 2005 at venues across the north-west of the country with 29,092 watching England’s opening win against Finland in Manchester a record for an opening group match.