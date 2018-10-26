This is who Sebastien Bassong is and why he could be a key signing for Peterborough United

Peterborough United confirmed the signing of defender Sebastien Bassong on Thursday evening - but just who is here?

Steve Evans' side, after 15 games, occupy an automatic promotion in League One but to see out such a successful campaign, experience is required.

Step forward a former Premier League and World Cup appearance to help nurture Peterborough United's relatively squad young squad.

Bassong's 10-year career in England has certainly proved to be an interesting one - so us familiarise you with Posh's latest addition.

Key details

Age: 32

Height: 6 foot 2 inches

Nationality: Cameroon

Position: Central defender

Where else has he played?

A product of the infamous Clairefontaine academy, Metz offered Bassong his first professional contract in 2005. Across three years in France - amassing 79 appearances - he was relegated twice and promoted once as the club flirted between Ligue 1 and 2.

Relegation didn't put Newcastle United off, though, who paid £500,000 for his services in 2008 after he impressed on a one-week trial with the club. It wasn't long before Bassong was thrown straight into the deep at St James' Park when his debut in the 3-0 defeat at Arsenal proved the springboard to a regular first-team place.

However, his debut season in England ended in a third relegation in just four seasons as a full-time pro. He wasn't to stick around either, much to the anger of Newcastle fans, with the Magpies recording a £7.5million profit when Tottenham Hotspur lured him to North London.

Bassong picked up where he left off by becoming a regular at the heart of the defence with 28 top-flight appearances, kick-started by his first-ever professional goal on his Spurs debut in a 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Despite appearing in four of Tottenham's 10 Champions League games in 2010-11, Bassong had fallen down the pecking order at White Hart Lane and was loaned out to Wolverhampton Wanderers in 2012, whom he was relegated with.

In total, he collected just 17 Premier League showings in two seasons before being sold to Norwich City.

Early life at Carrow Road couldn't have gone any better for Bassong, who was voted the club's Player of the Year at the end of his inaugural campaign before being handed the captain's armband a few months later.

Bassong battled back from an injury that kept him at the start of 2013-14 campaign, however was unable to prevent the Canaries from slipping into England's season tier.

He was frozen out by manager Neil Adams and was subsequently loaned to Championship rivals Watford but the arrival of Alex Neil sparked a Bassong revival as he was immediately recalled in October 2014.

The defender went straight back into Norwich's starting 11 and played a vital part as Neil won promotion at the first attempt via a 2-0 playoff final win over Middlesbrough.

But in an identical situation to the one he faced at Metz, the Canaries didn't survive their first season back in the Premier League as another Championship campaign inflicted just nine appearances.

A dip in form meant his popularity among the Norwich faithful decreased. He was released from the Norfolk club in 2017 with five relegations on his CV.

International career

Born in Paris to Cameroonian parents, Bassong first had international allegiances with France U21s before switching to represent Cameroon at senior level.

On the back of Newcastle's relegation and his move to Tottenham, Bassong was first selected to represent his country in August 2009 in a 2-0 away win at Austria.

He maintained his national team place for the 2010 World Cup in South Africa and started two of Cameroon's three group matches against Japan, Netherlands, Denmark - all of which disappointingly ended in defeat.

Sexy sexy...

Since departing Norwich, Bassong has been without a club for 18 months - saying he had turned down some 'very sexy' destinations...

Bassong told BBC Radio Cambridgeshire: "It felt like an eternity, but luckily for me I saw it through and now here I am and I'm happy.

"I could've gone abroad, really far, to a very sexy destination, but at some point I thought that it wasn't a good decision to sign for those clubs."