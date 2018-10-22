This is everything Peterborough United fans need to watch out for in the FA Cup draw

Have your say

Posh fans will be tuning in to tonight’s FA Cup first round draw to find out who their side will play.

They will join the 47 other teams from League One and League Two, as well as the 32 non-league sides who have made it through the qualifying rounds.

Here is everything you need to know about tonight’s draw:

What ball number is Peterborough United?

Posh fans will be looking out for ball 34 in the draw.

The other big names include Barnsley (3), Charlton Athletic (11), Portsmouth (37) and Sunderland (43).

How can I watch the FA Cup first round draw?

The draw will be broadcast live on BBC Two and online from 7pm tonight.

Mark Chapman will host the programme from Hitchin Town’s Top Field ground. The Southern League Premier side have a replay against Leatherhead of the Isthmian League Premier on Wednesday.

The two teams drew 1-1 on Saturday.

Who are the lowest-ranked teams in the draw?

The Metropolitan Police, from the Southern League Premier Division South (the seventh tier of the English league pyramid), have equalled their best ever FA Cup run by beating Havant and Waterlooville 1-0 on Saturday.

Haringey Borough, from the Isthmian League Premier Division, beat Poole Town 2-1 to reach the first round for the first time in their history.

Hitchin Town, who are hosting tonight’s draw, will also be aiming to play in the first round by beating Leatherhead in this week’s replay. Hitchin play in the Evostik Southern Premier Division Central league.

When will the first-round games be played?

The first round matches will played on the weekend of November 9.

Each winning club will pick up £36,000.

Here is the full list of ball numbers

1 ACCRINGTON STANLEY

2 AFC WIMBLEDON

3 BARNSLEY

4 BLACKPOOL

5 BRADFORD CITY

6 BRISTOL ROVERS

7 BURTON ALBION

8 BURY

9 CAMBRIDGE UNITED

10 CARLISLE UNITED

11 CHARLTON ATHLETIC

12 CHELTENHAM TOWN

13 COLCHESTER UNITED

14 COVENTRY CITY

15 CRAWLEY TOWN

16 CREWE ALEXANDRA

17 DONCASTER ROVERS

18 EXETER CITY

19 FLEETWOOD TOWN

20 FOREST GREEN ROVERS

21 GILLINGHAM

22 GRIMSBY TOWN

23 LINCOLN CITY

24 LUTON TOWN

25 MACCLESFIELD TOWN

26 MANSFIELD TOWN

27 MILTON KEYNES DONS

28 MORECAMBE

29 NEWPORT COUNTY

30 NORTHAMPTON TOWN

31 NOTTS COUNTY

32 OLDHAM ATHLETIC

33 OXFORD UNITED

34 PETERBOROUGH UNITED

35 PLYMOUTH ARGYLE

36 PORT VALE

37 PORTSMOUTH

38 ROCHDALE

39 SCUNTHORPE UNITED

40 SHREWSBURY TOWN

41 SOUTHEND UNITED

42 STEVENAGE

43 SUNDERLAND

44 SWINDON TOWN

45 TRANMERE ROVERS

46 WALSALL

47 WYCOMBE WANDERERS

48 YEOVIL TOWN

49 GUISELEY

50 WARRINGTON TOWN OR FC HALIFAX TOWN

51 CHORLEY

52 HARTLEPOOL UNITED

53 CHESTERFIELD

54 SOUTHPORT

55 YORK CITY

56 HARROGATE TOWN OR WREXHAM

57 GATESHEAD

58 STOCKPORT COUNTY

59 SALFORD CITY

60 WITTON ALBION

61 ALFRETON TOWN

62 WOKING

63 HITCHIN TOWN OR LEATHERHEAD

64 CHIPPENHAM TOWN OR MAIDENHEAD UNITED

65 SLOUGH TOWN

66 HEMEL HEMPSTEAD TOWN OR OXFORD CITY

67 WESTON SUPER MARE

68 BOREHAM WOOD OR DAGENHAM & REDBRIDGE

69 METROPOLITAN POLICE

70 BROMLEY

71 ALDERSHOT TOWN

72 TORQUAY UNITED

73 BILLERICAY TOWN OR TAUNTON TOWN

74 HAMPTON & RICHMOND BOROUGH

75 SUTTON UNITED

76 EBBSFLEET UNITED

77 MAIDSTONE UNITED

78 HARINGEY BOROUGH

79 BARNET

80 DOVER ATHLETIC