The top scorers in League One are not ruthless enough!

Peterborough United are the top scorers in League One with 42 goals in 20 outings, but manager Darren Ferguson wants them to become even more ruthless in front of goal.

The one downside of a 1-0 home win over rock-bottom Bolton at the Weston Homes Stadium for an injury-ravaged Posh side last Saturday (December 21) was the number of simple scoring chances they missed.

Posh should have had the game won by the break, but instead they ended up nervously protecting a single-goal lead in the final quarter of the match.

“It is a strange thing to say about a team who score so many goals, but we do have to be more ruthless in future,” Ferguson said.

“We missed some great chances from very close in and on another day we will be punished.

“We also got a bit unlucky when Ivan Toney got in the way of Mo Eisa’s shot and when Mo hit the bar, but they should have been goals and instead of cruising to victory we ended up getting a bit nervous.

“I always fear that when my team misses so many chances the opposition will nick one in the last five minutes to get a result.

“When we are on top we must score. Scoring a second goal against Bolton would have led to a much more decisive win, but it’s still three points and we remain in a great position.”

Posh are at promotion rivals Bristol Rovers on Saturday (December 21).