The statement from Steve Evans issued exclusively to the Peterborough Telegraph

I was saddened to be informed by Peterborough United Football Club on Saturday evening that my services as the club’s manager and that of my assistant Paul Raynor were no longer required.

“Just 15 minutes earlier we had enjoyed what we felt was an excellent team performance in our match with fellow promotion contenders Charlton Athletic.

Steve Evans in action.

“I have left the football club in an excellent position in League One, thus giving them an outstanding chance of achieving promotion.

“There is no doubt most felt last summer that this was an impossible task, given a new squad of players had to be put in place after a summer that witnessed most of the best talent sold.

“Paul and myself were surprised by the timing of the decision. The team is sixth in League One with a superb chance of promotion. Of course we expected to be seeing more consistent performances, but no-one should forget this is a new group who are in the thrust of still understanding each other.

“We knew that the commitment levels shown by the players daily towards our work would pay dividends, our track record in managing successful teams demonstrates this. I really hope that the club achieves promotion in the next three months and I wish Darren Ferguson the best of luck.

“In summary, we leave the Posh in a significantly better position than what we inherited. Behind the scenes we formulated a plan to bring a Championship-quality structure to the training ground and a high-quality level of professionalism throughout the football hub at the club that I believe Darren Ferguson has already witnessed and spoken so highly of.

“I would like to express my thanks to chairman Darragh MacAnthony, Stewart Thompson and Dr Jason Neale, chief executive Bob Symns, director of football Barry Fry and all the staff at the ABAX Stadium and the Mick George Academy. The support that was afforded to us was incredible from the day we arrived.

“A very special thanks indeed goes to the players for all their hard work and dedication. I wish them all the very best. I believe in them and the gifted staff we left behind to win promotion for my adopted home city.”