The players linked with a move to Peterborough United next season
Peterborough United’s season only finished under a fortnight ago and yet they have already been linked with a dozen new signings.
Here they are with a rating of how likely they are to be signed by Posh boss Darren Ferguson this summer.
1. Mark Beevers
Beevers (left) is a strong centre-back with a League One promotion-winning pedigree. Desperate to leave Bolton apparently (who wouldn't be?), but his current �8k weekly wage is a problem. 6/10.
PA
PA Wire
2. Michael Morrison
The central defender's contract has expired, but Birmingham want him to stay and if they are not successful this free-scoring defender will surely find another second tier club. 2/10.
PA
PA Wire
3. George Boyd
Posh hero released by Sheffield Wednesday at the end of last season. It's a lovely thought, but Posh have already dismissed suggestions of an emotional return and I believe them. 0/10.
Midlands
Johnston Press
4. Danny Andrew
This one-time Posh left-back (right) has enjoyed a fine season at Doncaster. He's resisted signing a new deal at the Keepmoat, but Donny won't want to sell him to us. 4/10.
PA
PA Wire
