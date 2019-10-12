The Peterborough United striker who can’t be kept quiet for 90 minutes

Peterborough United striker Ivan Toney was kept quiet for 80 minutes by Lincoln City at the Weston Homes Stadium today (October 12), but he came alive with a goal and an assist to help deliver a crucial three points for his side.

Toney set up Louis Reed for his first goal of the season before notching his 10th with a brilliant lobbed finish over stranded Imps goalkeeper Josh Vincent.

Posh midfielder Louis Reed opens the scoring against Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson implied Toney was too good for League One after the 2-0 win game, but the powerful forward was happy to share the praise after the game.

“We had to stay patient today,” Toney said. “And we did and reaped the rewards in the end.

“I’m happy to have made a contribution, but as always the three points are all that mattered.

“Christy Pym made two saves that pretty much won us the game and the boys defended well as a unit.

“It’s obviously great for me to be playing in a side that scores so many goals.

“I only had one shot and scored one goal so I’m happy with that. For the first goal I was going to try and turn and shoot like any greedy striker would, but I heard Louis screaming for the ball so I played the ball to him and he finished superbly.

“I was pleased with my goal. Some players might have tried to drill the ball home, but I trust my ‘guiding’ skills so I hit it over the keeper and just hoped it went in.

“It was a tough game against big centre-backs so I just had to try and outsmart them by getting in behind them and luckily I managed it once.

“It was a big win for us after not seeing the game out the previous week. We dug the points out and we are now in a great position.”

Posh moved up to third with this win - they will be fourth if Coventry beat Tranmere at St Andrews tomorrow - ahead of a trip to Gillingham next Saturday (October 19).

The Gills are managed by Steve Evans, the man who signed Toney for Posh.