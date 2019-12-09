The Peterborough United star buzzing after a first Football League start for 19 months

In 28 months as a Peterborough United player Idris Kanu has started two League One matches, 19 months apart, both at Portsmouth, but with vastly different outcomes.

Former manager Steve Evans handed Kanu his first start as a sole striker in the final game of the 2017-18 season, but he was hauled off at half-time of a game Posh went on to lose 2-0.

Start number two finally arrived on Saturday (December 7) and Kanu was outstanding in the number 10 role, and when moved to a wider position, as understrength Posh battled to a creditable 2-2 draw against League One promotion rivals.

Posh boss Darren Ferguson singled Kanu out for praise after the game and a player who was signed from Aldershot in August, 2017, and who celebrated his 20th birthday last week, was buzzing.

“It was a good week for me,” Kanu stated. “I played 80 minutes against Ipswich (EFL Trophy), 90 minutes at Portsmouth and I celebrated my birthday.

“I’ve tried to become versatile. I want to be able to play effectively in all sorts of positions because I know this manager will give me a chance if I play well. It’s up to me then to take my chance.

“The difference between when I played at Portsmouth before and now is big. It shows how much I’ve grown and managed to adapt.

“Playing behind the strikers suits me as I can play off shoulders, find space and take players on. I thought I did well and the manager seemed to think so too.

“The dressing room was buzzing after the match, but we deserved more than a draw. As soon as we fell 2-1 behind we kicked on and they couldn’t handle it.”