The Peterborough United players who deserved to finish on the winning side

Peterborough United were cruising to a comfortable FA Cup second round win against Bradford City when the wheels fell off in the final stages at the ABAX Stadium today (December 1).

Posh led 2-0 with six minutes to go, but only drew 2-2.

Joe Ward of Posh on the ball against Bradford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

And that was a shame on the likes of Joe Ward and skipper Alex Woodyard who deserved to finish on the winning side.

Ratings key: 10-Perfect, 9-Outstanding, 8-Very Good, 7-Good, 6-Average, 5-Poor, 4-Stinker.

Aaron Chapman: Beaten by a ‘worldie’ and a deflection. Very little else to do apart from one full-length save he’d expect to make early in the second half 6.5

Joe Ward: Very comfortable in defence and joined in several attacks with enthusiasm. Played an early part in the opening Posh goal and moved to the wing before the goals were conceded 7.5

Alex Woodyard of Posh in the thick of the battle against Bradford City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Colin Daniel: Kept David Ball in his pocket all afternoon, but not seen going forward too often. A solid defensive effort 7

Ryan Tafazolli: His passing was most erratic and he looked uncomfortable at times defending the high ball. He’s getting in good positions when attacking set pieces, but not making it count 6

Rhys Bennett: He delivered a strong defensive display, but he mght have done more to block the shot that led to an equaliser to Bradford. Instead it cannoned off him into the net 6.5

Louis Reed: Played some excellent passes particularly when Posh were dominant in the first half. Quieter after the break, but he’s not averse to getting stuck in with tackles 7

Alex Woodyard: Won most of his battles in the middle of the park. Kept the ball moving simply and swiftly in the main 7.5

Marcus Maddison: The best and the worst of the winger was on view. Superb assist for the opening goal, denied the chance of a goal by a horrible decision and then cautioned late on for a hopeless piece of simulation 6.5

Siriki Dembele: Outstanding in the first half when often getting the better of two markers and took his goal very well, but over-complicated everything in the second half when his pace should have been lethal against a team chasing the game 7

Ivan Toney: Good finish soon after he’d missed a good chance to score and a neat assist on Dembele’s goal. Another to frustrate in the second-half when he didn’t always make the best use of his possession 7

Matt Godden: He’s currently off his game. Struggling to get in behind defences and get on the end of scoring chances. One good piece of link up play with Toney in the first half, but quiet overall 5

Substitutes Jason Cummings: (for Godden, 71 mins)

Jason Naismith: (for Dembele, 79 mins).

Mark O’Hara: (for Reed, 86 mins).

Sebastien Bassong: (not used).

Tyler Denton: (not used).

George Cooper: (not used).

Conor O’Malley: (not used).